Farmers urged to secure livestock and property

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 1:58PM FARMERS are being urged to take heed of weather advisories and secure their property and livestock following a heavy rain warning that is in force for the Fiji group.

The Ministry of Agriculture has urged farmers who reside in flood prone areas to move their animals, machinery and farm implements to higher ground and secure their livestock sheds. 

The ministry advised farmers to monitor their crops which were in flood prone areas and avoid losses during flooding whereas planting materials could be moved to higher grounds for this could be used after flood waters had receded. 

"Farmers have also been advised to be weary of culverts and other waterways created by floods and to keep their family members and animals away from them."








