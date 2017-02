56 roads closed off in the Western Division

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:52PM FIFTY six roads in the Western Division have been closed off to all traffic due to rising flood waters caused by heavy downpour over the past two days.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA), roads in Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, Nadi and Sigatoka have been closed off due to flooding.

Rakiraki:

Nailuva Rd, Katudrau Rd, Waimari Rd, Narara Rd, Lau Rd, Nausori Rd, Bainisoqosoqo Rd, Barotu Crescent Rd, Burenitu Rd, Naqoro Rd, Korotale Rd and Kings Rd - New Rakiraki Bridge, Nacovi Flat.

Tavua:

Kings Road - Tavua Bridge approach (awaiting water to recede), Nasomo, Vatukoula Rd, Yaladro, Nabuna Village Rd, Rukuruku Rd, Lakalaka Rd, Dramasi Rd.

Ba:

Navala Rd, Varadoli Cemetery Rd, Varadoli Rd, Koroboya Rd, Vutuni Rd, Marinitawa Rd, Toge Rd, Babriban Rd.

Lautoka:

Navula Rd, Buabua Rd, Vakabuli Paipai Rd, Drasa Dam Rd, Vaivai Rd, Saru Back Rd, Abaca Rd, Tomuka Rd, B.S Charan, Vuda back Rd, Tavakubu Rd, Queens Rd, Vakabuli Paipai Rd, Buabua Rd -Buabua Flat.

Nadi: Nadi Back Rd (along Tata's Restaurant Pacific Energy), Solovi Rd, Arolevu Rd, Chunilai Rd, Savalu Rd, Lavusa Rd, Togo Rd, Wailoko Rd, Namulomulo Rd.

Sigatoka:

Kavanagasau Rd, Bukuya Rd, Nabaka Rd, Uluisila Rd, Nadroumai Rd and Nasau Rd.

Members of the public have been urged to contact FRA on mobile short code 5720 if they have queries regarding affected roads and crossings.