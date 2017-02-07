Nadroga prepares for overseas tour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadroga Rugby Union president Tiko Matawalu, right, says they are waiting confirmation from FRU on the fixtures of this year's rugby season. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:45PM THE Nadroga Rugby Union is looking forward to their overseas tour to Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand next month.

Union president Tiko Matawalu said they were awaiting confirmation from the Fiji Rugby Union as to the fixtures of this year's rugby season.

"I am waiting for the Fiji Rugby Union to release the fixtures of 2017 so that our tour does not clash with our games," said Matawalu.

Meanwhile, the Nadroga rugby 10s tournament elimination will occur on Saturday February 11.