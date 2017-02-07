Fiji Time: 3:38 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Nadroga prepares for overseas tour

ERONI TUINUKU
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 1:45PM THE Nadroga Rugby Union is looking forward to their overseas tour to Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand next month.

Union president Tiko Matawalu said they were awaiting confirmation from the Fiji Rugby Union as to the fixtures of this year's rugby season.

"I am waiting for the Fiji Rugby Union to release the fixtures of 2017 so that our tour does not clash with our games," said Matawalu. 

Meanwhile, the Nadroga rugby 10s tournament elimination will occur on Saturday February 11. 








