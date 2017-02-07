Fiji Time: 3:38 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Sedition trial: Voire dire proceedings continue for 16

REPEKA NASIKO
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 1:43PM ONE of the 16 people from Ra and Tavua on trial for sedition was absent from the High Court in Lautoka this morning for the second day of voire dire proceedings.

Defence lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh informed the court that his client, Apolosi Qalilawa, was stranded at Toko Village in Tavua because of flood waters.

Mr Qalilawa was excused by Justice Aruna Aluthge and also asked if any of the other accused persons was affected by flooding events experienced in the Western Division.

Voire dire proceedings in the case is expected to continue all week.

On trial are Tui Nalawa Ratu Epeli Niudamu, Sailasa Malani, Sereima Adidave Rokoadi, Nanise Nagusuca, Waisea Duailima, Isikeli Kabakoro, Laisiasa Mocevakaca, Emosi Toga, Waisake Racaca, Samuela Ligabalavu, Mikaele Gonerara, Josefa Natau, Sulueti Waqalala, Ulaiyasi Tuivono, Apolosi Qaliwawa and Iisapeci Natau.








