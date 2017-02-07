Mechanical issue forces Fiji Airways' Nadi-Sydney flight cancellation

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:40PM NATIONAL airline Fiji Airways was forced to cancel flight FJ910 from Sydney to the Nadi International Airport last night.

In a statement, the airline reported that the cancellation was due to a mechanical issue with the aircraft�s weather radar system.

The airline stated all affected guests were accommodated in Sydney last night before they were expected to depart Australia at 6am today.

The flight was scheduled to arrive at 11.25am.

The airline apologised to all affected guests and their families for inconvenience caused by the disruption.