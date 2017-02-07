Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pacific civil society unite to address global issues

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 1:35PM NINETEEN representatives of seven Pacific island non government organisations will meet in Suva for the next few days to come up with a more effective way of working together to address major global issues.

The Pacific CSO Organising Mechanism (PACCOM) dialogue, hosted by the Fiji Womens Rights Movement in Fiji, also hopes the meeting will help regional NGOs better appreciate their differences.

In a statement, the FWRM stated the main PACCOM objective was to strengthen and amplify diverse Pacific civil society voices and increase collaboration.

FWRM executive director Nalini Singh said PACCOM participants from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and the Marshall Islands would get the opportunity to discuss the diverse realities of functioning as civil society in Pacific small island states, "and explore a mechanism that can better reflect diversity which can be heard regionally and internationally".

Noelene Nabulivou from the Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality Fiji said: "Civil society in Pacific small island countries and territories are as diverse as our region."

"When we look at the many challenges facing Pacific people and the world, we need to be ever stronger in our collective analysis, advocacy, communication and social organising."

Ms Nabulivou  said the meeting would help community-led NGOs to try to work better with various communities as well as with each other and with government and regional agencies.

Head of the European Union Delegation to the Pacific Andrew Jacobs said: "The European Union is proud to support this dialogue. An empowered civil society is a crucial component of any democratic system and is an asset in itself. Civil society is a key partner in the European Union's development work around the world."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 55.560952.5609
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45700.4450
NZD 0.67880.6458
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.49390.4769

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Student turned away
  2. $490m drug bust
  3. 'Support Baber'
  4. Rest in Peace Joost
  5. Advice for landlords
  6. A-G tables Bills
  7. Lawyer to visit Sawari
  8. People stranded, unable to reach homes
  9. MP queries follow-up on hospital
  10. Man cops 12 years for raping niece

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)