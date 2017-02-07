Pacific civil society unite to address global issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FWRM staff at a recent event just before PACCOM. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:35PM NINETEEN representatives of seven Pacific island non government organisations will meet in Suva for the next few days to come up with a more effective way of working together to address major global issues.

The Pacific CSO Organising Mechanism (PACCOM) dialogue, hosted by the Fiji Womens Rights Movement in Fiji, also hopes the meeting will help regional NGOs better appreciate their differences.

In a statement, the FWRM stated the main PACCOM objective was to strengthen and amplify diverse Pacific civil society voices and increase collaboration.

FWRM executive director Nalini Singh said PACCOM participants from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and the Marshall Islands would get the opportunity to discuss the diverse realities of functioning as civil society in Pacific small island states, "and explore a mechanism that can better reflect diversity which can be heard regionally and internationally".

Noelene Nabulivou from the Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality Fiji said: "Civil society in Pacific small island countries and territories are as diverse as our region."

"When we look at the many challenges facing Pacific people and the world, we need to be ever stronger in our collective analysis, advocacy, communication and social organising."

Ms Nabulivou said the meeting would help community-led NGOs to try to work better with various communities as well as with each other and with government and regional agencies.

Head of the European Union Delegation to the Pacific Andrew Jacobs said: "The European Union is proud to support this dialogue. An empowered civil society is a crucial component of any democratic system and is an asset in itself. Civil society is a key partner in the European Union's development work around the world."