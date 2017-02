/ Front page / News

Update: 12:34PM THE Vodafone Youth League 2017 will be played from this weekend around the country.

The Fiji Football Association has released the fixtures earlier yesterday.

On Saturday, Navua will take on Rewa at 1.30pm; and Suva will play Tailevu Naitasiri at 3.30pm.

Both the matches will be played at the Fiji FA academy grounds in Vatuwaqa.

Lautoka will play Nadroga at 3pm at Cuvu College ground in Sigatoka.

Ba takes on Tavua at the Fiji FA academy in Ba at 3pm.