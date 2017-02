/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly-appointed president of the new Rakiraki Chamber of Commerce George Shiu Raj. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:24PM A NEW Rakiraki Chamber of Commerce has been formed.

Newly-appointed president George Shiu Raj said the forum would look after the concerns and welfare of business owners in Rakiraki.

The chamber was formed two weeks ago and has Darmend Kumar, the owner of Variety's shop, as its vice president.