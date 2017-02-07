Rest in Peace Joost

Update: 11:29AM THE former South African captain widely regarded as one of the worlds greatest scrum-halves and the man credited with finally tackling another previously unstoppable rugby great, has died.
Joost van
der Westhuizen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease illness in 2011 and
given a year to live but he continued to fight on valiantly.
Van der
Westhuizen succumbed to the disease at a Johannesburg hospital overnight.
Famous
for bringing down the great Jonah Lomu at the 1995 World Cup, his tackle
contributed to a 15-12 Sprinboks victory over the All Blacks.
The
imposing 6ft 1in scrum half helped to create one of the most memorable RWC
finals, so much so a movie was even made about the team.
The
Springbok played 89 Tests for South Africa between 1993 and 2003.
Tributes
have started to come in for the legend who leaves behind children Kylie van der
Westhuizen and Jordan van der Westhuizen.
