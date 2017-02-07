Rest in Peace Joost

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image South African rugby player Joost van der Westhuizen. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:29AM THE former South African captain widely regarded as one of the worlds greatest scrum-halves and the man credited with finally tackling another previously unstoppable rugby great, has died.

Joost van der Westhuizen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease illness in 2011 and given a year to live but he continued to fight on valiantly.

Van der Westhuizen succumbed to the disease at a Johannesburg hospital overnight.

Famous for bringing down the great Jonah Lomu at the 1995 World Cup, his tackle contributed to a 15-12 Sprinboks victory over the All Blacks.

The imposing 6ft 1in scrum half helped to create one of the most memorable RWC finals, so much so a movie was even made about the team.

The Springbok played 89 Tests for South Africa between 1993 and 2003.

Tributes have started to come in for the legend who leaves behind children Kylie van der Westhuizen and Jordan van der Westhuizen.

Waisale Serevi

Johnny Wilkinson, former England flyhalf

Joost Van Der Westhuizen. A guy I feared as an opponent, respected hugely as a player and will miss deeply as a very courageous human being. — Jonny Wilkinson (@JonnyWilkinson) February 6, 2017

Dan Carter, All Blacks

He was one of the few non All Black players I adored. Such sad news! #RIPJoost pic.twitter.com/blr14PBBC0 — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) February 6, 2017

All Blacks Team

The #AllBlacks extend their sympathies to the family of Joost van der Westhuizen. A true @Springboks great. You will be missed.#RIPJoost pic.twitter.com/KEEwdZ8NWS — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) February 6, 2017

Condolences to the friends and family of one of the greats of our game, Joost van der Westhuizen. #RIPJoost. pic.twitter.com/YGh33TjKNT — Qantas Wallabies (@qantaswallabies) February 6, 2017

A moment to remember from #joostvanderwesthuizen from Rugby World Cup 1999, #RIPJoost pic.twitter.com/euQauZ2Pu0 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) February 6, 2017