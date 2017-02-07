Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Rest in Peace Joost

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 11:29AM THE former South African captain widely regarded as one of the worlds greatest scrum-halves and the man credited with finally tackling another previously unstoppable rugby great, has died.

Joost van der Westhuizen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease illness in 2011 and given a year to live but he continued to fight on valiantly.

Van der Westhuizen succumbed to the disease at a Johannesburg hospital overnight.

Famous for bringing down the great Jonah Lomu at the 1995 World Cup, his tackle contributed to a 15-12 Sprinboks victory over the All Blacks.

The imposing 6ft 1in scrum half helped to create one of the most memorable RWC finals, so much so a movie was even made about the team.

The Springbok played 89 Tests for South Africa between 1993 and 2003.

Tributes have started to come in for the legend who leaves behind children Kylie van der Westhuizen and Jordan van der Westhuizen.

