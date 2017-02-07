Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Man cops 12 years for raping niece

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 11:18AM A 45-YEAR-old man convicted of the rape of his 18-year-old niece in Levuka in 2014 has been sentenced to 12 years and three months imprisonment.

The accused appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe in the High Court in Suva moments ago.

In his ruling, Justice Rajasinghe said the rape of women had become a disturbing social concern in our society that had escalated in significant numbers.

Therefore, he said the court needed to give a sentence that would deter offenders from committing offences of such nature.

The accused will be eligible for parole after serving nine years and nine months.








