State maintains charge against Fiji Times execs

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Update: 11:06AM THE State will maintain the current charge against three senior officials of The Fiji Times and a letter writer.

State counsel Yogesh Prasad revealed this in court following submissions by defence counsel Devanesh Sharma.

Mr Sharma represented Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, while Feizal Haniff appeared for The Fiji Times, its publisher and general manager Hank Arts and editor-in-chief Fred Wesley.

Simione Valenitabua appeared for the letter writer, Josaia Waqabaca, on instructions of Aman Ravindra-Singh.

The five are charged with one count of inciting communal antagonism.

Mr Sharma had submitted that Mr Waqabaca was the writer of the letter and, therefore, he was to be separately charged from the other four accused.

He further submitted that the DPP needed to clarify between what was a statement and what was a report.

Mr Sharma said we all know about a journalistic report but Mr Waqabaca's letter was to the Letter to the Editor's column and not a report by a journalist.

Meanwhile, Mr Prasad said he would refer the issues submitted by Mr Sharma to his superiors.

Bail has been extended for all five.

They will reappear in court on March 9.








