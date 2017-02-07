Hundreds 'in need of heart care'

/ Front page / News

HUNDREDS of people screened by specialists from the Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd (Fiji) need immediate health attention for heart disease.

This was confirmed by the hospital's director, Professor Manu Munibhargav.

"Some need medical management, some need further diagnosis and some need surgical procedures such as valve replacements, open heart surgeries, angioplasty etc," Professor Munibhargav.

A 10 member team from the hospital conducted free health screening in oncology cardiology, orthopedic and other areas for members of the public at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital last week.

The team conducted free screening at Nausori and at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua for soldiers and their families.

More than 300 people were screened last week by the team.

Professor Munibhargav said the team had conducted screening in advance orthopedic, orthoscopic and spine cases.

A large number of patients, he said, turned out to be screened for this.

"Only a few patients need knee and hip replacements," Professor Munibhargav said.

"This is one of the major problems among the population of obesity.

"Fiji being a country of sports, arthroscopy is very much needed for repair of ligament and management of sports injuries."