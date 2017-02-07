Ministry tightens OHS operation

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations will tighten its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) enforcement this year, says Minister Jone Usamate.

Mr Usamate confirmed that the 18 employers who were issued fines last year failed to comply with OHS regulations.

He said more enforcement this year would help to ensure that workplaces operated safely and without risk to the health of workers and customers.

Responding to questions sent by this newspaper, Mr Usamate said the ministry had qualified OHS inspectors both with the knowledge and skills.

"Competency based training and further development on all facets of OHS fields are carried out internally and externally using internationally-recognised institutions and experts from abroad," Mr Usamate said.

Mr Usamate had highlighted earlier that his ministry was not responsible for shutting down buildings, but rather could only issue prohibition notices on buildings when a high-risk area was identified within the building or workplace.