Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry tightens OHS operation

Litia Cava
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

THE Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations will tighten its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) enforcement this year, says Minister Jone Usamate.

Mr Usamate confirmed that the 18 employers who were issued fines last year failed to comply with OHS regulations.

He said more enforcement this year would help to ensure that workplaces operated safely and without risk to the health of workers and customers.

Responding to questions sent by this newspaper, Mr Usamate said the ministry had qualified OHS inspectors both with the knowledge and skills.

"Competency based training and further development on all facets of OHS fields are carried out internally and externally using internationally-recognised institutions and experts from abroad," Mr Usamate said.

Mr Usamate had highlighted earlier that his ministry was not responsible for shutting down buildings, but rather could only issue prohibition notices on buildings when a high-risk area was identified within the building or workplace.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 55.560952.5609
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45700.4450
NZD 0.67880.6458
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.49390.4769

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Student turned away
  2. $490m drug bust
  3. 'Support Baber'
  4. Rest in Peace Joost
  5. Advice for landlords
  6. A-G tables Bills
  7. Lawyer to visit Sawari
  8. People stranded, unable to reach homes
  9. MP queries follow-up on hospital
  10. Man cops 12 years for raping niece

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)