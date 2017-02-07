Families seek help to rebuild their lives

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hari Naicker (2nd from left) with his family and brother Manik Naicker (left) at their home which was destroyed by fire in Yako Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

TWO Nadi families who lost all their possessions in a house fire three weeks ago say they need help to rebuild their lives.

The families are presently living with relatives.

Sangeeta Devi, 35, said she was still trying to come to terms with the loss and feeling of helplessness.

"We want to start our life again, but we don't have the means," she said. "We don't want to burden our family forever and really hope people will help us rebuild our home.

"I was in the house when the fire started and I am still suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

"My husband, who works as a private contractor, is not working because he is trying to get everything sorted for my children."

Ms Devi said her children, aged 15, 14 and nine, were lucky their school supplies were saved.

"We have received food and clothing from people and we are very thankful for that. But it would be nice if we could receive assistance to rebuild our home again."