Plans for carbon cuts

/ Front page / News

AUSTRALIA is looking at technological solutions to strip as much carbon out of fossil fuels as possible.

This was shared by the Australian Ambassador for the Environment, Patrick Suckling, while talking to this newspaper yesterday.

"I know the Pacific Island nations have all got very ambitious renewable energy targets and Australia's got an ambitious renewable energy target which we're on track to meet for 2020," he said.

"But also we need to recognise the reality that at least for some decades, fossil fuels will remain a part of the energy mix. It is the reality, but as we transition to lower emission economy, we're looking for technological solutions if we're going to continue the use of fossil fuels."

He also said Australia was looking at ways carbon emissions could be reduced from the coal they used.

Mr Suckling said people in Australia are looking at technological advancements such as "Ultra-supercritical coal fire power stations" that is mostly built by the Chinese which had enabled China to literally save hundreds of millions of tonnes of carbon reduction.

"So pulling the lever of renewable energy is pulling the lever of technology to reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuels. We think it's a sensible realistic way to go because we can't just put our heads in the sand and say fossil fuels don't exist, they do."

He stated the way to look at the Paris agreement is as a process of transition, but we all need to transition the world from a high emission economy to a low emission global economy with much greater climate resilience.