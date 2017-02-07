Fund probes claims

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji National Provident Fund is looking into claims made by an employee of a prominent Nadi business that FNPF deductions were made from his salary, but not deposited into his fund account.

FNPF general manager member services Alipate Waqairawai said the issue was a matter of concern.

"Every employee has the right, under the FNPF Act, to inquire about his or her FNPF deductions," he said.

"If you feel that something is not right with your FNPF deductions, you have the right to ask for an explanation from your employer.

"Under the FNPF Act, your employer cannot victimise you for making that inquiry."

The worker raised the issue during the FNPF's annual members forum at the Nadi Civic Centre on Thursday night.

He said the FNPF deductions from his salary were noted on his pay slip.

"I went to FNPF and found out that for the eight months I was working there, they had deducted money for my FNPF contribution but the money had not been deposited into my FNPF account," he said.