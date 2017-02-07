Fiji Time: 3:38 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fund probes claims

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

THE Fiji National Provident Fund is looking into claims made by an employee of a prominent Nadi business that FNPF deductions were made from his salary, but not deposited into his fund account.

FNPF general manager member services Alipate Waqairawai said the issue was a matter of concern.

"Every employee has the right, under the FNPF Act, to inquire about his or her FNPF deductions," he said.

"If you feel that something is not right with your FNPF deductions, you have the right to ask for an explanation from your employer.

"Under the FNPF Act, your employer cannot victimise you for making that inquiry."

The worker raised the issue during the FNPF's annual members forum at the Nadi Civic Centre on Thursday night.

He said the FNPF deductions from his salary were noted on his pay slip.

"I went to FNPF and found out that for the eight months I was working there, they had deducted money for my FNPF contribution but the money had not been deposited into my FNPF account," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 55.560952.5609
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45700.4450
NZD 0.67880.6458
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.49390.4769

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Student turned away
  2. $490m drug bust
  3. 'Support Baber'
  4. Rest in Peace Joost
  5. Advice for landlords
  6. A-G tables Bills
  7. Lawyer to visit Sawari
  8. People stranded, unable to reach homes
  9. MP queries follow-up on hospital
  10. Man cops 12 years for raping niece

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)