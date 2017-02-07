Response pleases party

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka (left) and Adi Litia Qionibaravi during the party's submission to Justice,Law and Human Rights yesterday.Picture RAMA

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) says it is pleased with the response it has received from well-seasoned applicants to contest the 2018 General Election under the party's banner.

Party general secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi said applications for expression of interest was received from candidates wishing to contest the next general election on a party ticket.

"Applications have been received from well-seasoned applicants from both the private and public sector who have attained the highest level of achievement in their field, as well as from young, qualified professionals, community workers and youth advocates," Adi Litia said.

She said it would be a tough process for the selection committee to choose the candidates.

"We are pleased that we have attained our aim to have this mix of well qualified, seasoned, young professionals and youth applicants, both men and women," she said.

Adi Litia said the party had a good and encouraging mix of men and women in its applicant pool.

"The party's general assembly has the final say on SODELPA's candidates for the 2018 elections.

"The management board at its meeting on 25 October 2016 decided on the process of selection of candidates as we prepare for 2018, in brief, the selection committee will perform the shortlisting and interview process for aspiring candidates.

"The party's constituency councils also have a role and input in the process undertaken by the selection committee. The selection committee will then make recommendations to the management board and then to the annual general meeting which will have the final say on the party's list of candidates for 2018."