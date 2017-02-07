Prioritise fitness, paralympian urges

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Paralympian Jone Bogidrau training at the National Fitness Centre in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE condition of being physically fit and healthy cannot be achieved overnight, therefore everyone must prioritise this aspect of living to ensure positive health benefits, says Paralympian Jone Bogidrau.

Mr Bogidrau said Fijians should practice taking time out of their busy day to perform simple exercise routines or visit the nearby gym.

"Sometimes people get discouraged when they think of exercising because it may seem like a hard task going to the gym every day and following strict and vigorous training schedules but this should not be the case," he said.

"I always find time daily to travel to the gym and I travel from Nasigatoka, Rewa, to Suva daily, catching three buses in order to reach the fitness centre for my daily exercise.

"Simple steps such as the 30 minutes of walking that everyone needs to take in a day can go a long way in keeping a person healthy and for working people even taking the stairs instead of the elevator counts."

He said a person's eating habits also contributed to his or her fitness habits.

"For me, I live in the village so I am blessed with an abundant supply of vegetables and that makes up the bulk of my diet," Mr Bogidrau said.

"People should get used to eating less meat and root crops.

"I know here in Fiji we love these and it becomes the main part of our dishes, but we should learn to control this.

"Everyone should be willing to come out of their comfort zones and try various lifestyle and fitness exercises because at the end of the day, it will benefit nobody else but them."

Mr Bogidrau, who lost a limb during an accident 10 years ago, said no physical or mental barrier should stop a person from striving to be fit and healthy throughout the course of their life.