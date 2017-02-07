Fiji Time: 3:40 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Water therapy 'best'

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

THERE is an urgent need for Fijians to work on improving their diets by consuming food with less cholesterol, says cardiologist Dr Anuj Shrivastav.

Dr Shrivastav said simple habits such as drinking lots of water daily could contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

"When you get up in the morning drink one litre of good water," he said.

"Drink hot water when sitting and drink water 40 minutes after your food.

"Water is so good in Fiji. The ph is around eight.

"Our body's ph is 7.4 and the water of Fiji has a ph of around 7.8 which is very, very good for your body.

"You are actually blessed by God by giving such wonderful water to you and I would say that this water can become your therapy.

"Drink this water as your therapy, you'll benefit from it," he added.

Dr Shrivastav said the most common types of health problems found in Fijians were diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity

"I think the most important thing to me as a cardiologist is diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity," he said.

"Almost every third person has this.

"Diabetes and high blood pressure are big causes of obesity.

"Almost 300 patients were screened at Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital in Suva and I am pretty sure that almost half of these patients have these three things."

Research over the years has found that drinking a lot of water helps the kidneys clear sodium, urea and toxins from the body and drinking water (either plain or in the form of other fluids or foods) is essential to your health.








