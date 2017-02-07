Ministry plans to form fishermen's association

/ Front page / News

THE Fisheries Ministry plans to set up fishermen's associations in villages which will enable the ministry to provide fishing vessels to people to sell their catch, says Minister Semi Koroilavesau.

Mr Koroilavesau said this year the ministry planned to prioritise and strengthen this area.

"We are now focusing on people in the rural and maritime areas as they are dependent on the sea for their source of living and this is one of the best ways as to which the ministry can assist people living in the maritime and coastal areas," he said.

"Through this intiative, the ministry will then be able to assist these fishermen on what they do by providing fishing equipment and gear that they need."

Mr Koroilavesau also highlighted that officials from the ministry will be visiting areas in Tailevu and Ra.

"We have visited Lau,Kadavu and Koro and we plan to expand this program to villages near the coastal areas this year,"Mr Koroilavesau said.

The Fisheries Ministry was allocated a sum of $13.2 million in the 2016-2017 National Budget.