Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Food aid for 72,000

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

SEVENTY-TWO thousand people received additional food assistance from the World Food Program to help them recover from last February's Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

This was revealed to this newspaper by UN World Food Program, head of office, Suva, Peter French.

He was responding to questions sent by this newspaper on the progress on the grant assistance handed over to the Fijian Government by World Food Program after Severe TC Winston.

Mr French said this assistance was made possible under the joint National Disaster Management Office, Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and WFP emergency response program.

"WFP supplemented the government food voucher program with cash top-ups, providing low-income households and vulnerable individuals registered in selected social welfare schemes, with the additional means to meet their most urgent food needs," Mr French said.

The two-month program, which targeted beneficiaries living in the areas hardest-hit by the cyclone, was made possible through the support of the US and Australian Governments as well.

In addition to the emergency food assistance operation, WFP also complemented the Government-led cyclone response through logistics and emergency telecommunication technical support.

"In line with its global mandate and cluster lead agency obligations in the areas of emergency logistics, telecommunications and food security, WFP established a technical presence in the Pacific in late 2015 to assist regional governments' emergency preparedness measures, and to enhance their capabilities to assist people in need.

"The regional program focuses on five priority Pacific Island countries, specifically Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Tonga and the Solomon Islands, as well as potential support in Northern Pacific Island States," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 55.560952.5609
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45700.4450
NZD 0.67880.6458
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.49390.4769

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Student turned away
  2. $490m drug bust
  3. 'Support Baber'
  4. Rest in Peace Joost
  5. Advice for landlords
  6. A-G tables Bills
  7. Lawyer to visit Sawari
  8. People stranded, unable to reach homes
  9. MP queries follow-up on hospital
  10. Man cops 12 years for raping niece

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)