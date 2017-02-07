Food aid for 72,000

/ Front page / News

SEVENTY-TWO thousand people received additional food assistance from the World Food Program to help them recover from last February's Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

This was revealed to this newspaper by UN World Food Program, head of office, Suva, Peter French.

He was responding to questions sent by this newspaper on the progress on the grant assistance handed over to the Fijian Government by World Food Program after Severe TC Winston.

Mr French said this assistance was made possible under the joint National Disaster Management Office, Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and WFP emergency response program.

"WFP supplemented the government food voucher program with cash top-ups, providing low-income households and vulnerable individuals registered in selected social welfare schemes, with the additional means to meet their most urgent food needs," Mr French said.

The two-month program, which targeted beneficiaries living in the areas hardest-hit by the cyclone, was made possible through the support of the US and Australian Governments as well.

In addition to the emergency food assistance operation, WFP also complemented the Government-led cyclone response through logistics and emergency telecommunication technical support.

"In line with its global mandate and cluster lead agency obligations in the areas of emergency logistics, telecommunications and food security, WFP established a technical presence in the Pacific in late 2015 to assist regional governments' emergency preparedness measures, and to enhance their capabilities to assist people in need.

"The regional program focuses on five priority Pacific Island countries, specifically Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Tonga and the Solomon Islands, as well as potential support in Northern Pacific Island States," he said.