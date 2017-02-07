Student turned away

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joseph Ali with his father Naushad Ali in Lautoka. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

A 17-year-old disabled student is facing an uncertain future because secondary schools are refusing to enrol him this year.

Joseph Qoro Ali attended Lautoka Central College last year, but his family claimed his application to return to the school this year was refused.

He has spina-bifida and talipes — a condition that has weakened his lower body. He moves around in a wheelchair. The teenager's father, Naushad Ali, said he could not understand why the school would not accommodate him this year.

"He has been at home for the past two weeks," he said, adding that Joseph was a very good student despite his disability.

"For someone whose learning is affected by his disability he is a very good student. In fact I'm very proud of what he has achieved. Because of the way he is being treated he doesn't want to go back to high school."

The aspiring IT technician said he faced a lot of difficulties while at school, but was willing to work hard for his education. "I really enjoyed going to school. There were other disabled students in school too and I don't know why I'm not being allowed back."

According to school officials, the 17-year-old received his clearance last year, and that an explanation on Joseph's circumstances had been forwarded to the Ministry of Education.

When approached yesterday, Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said he would first look into the case before making any comments.