Uncle convicted

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A 43-year-old man will be sentenced by the High Court in Suva today after he was convicted of raping his 18-year-old niece.

The accused appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe yesterday.

He was convicted of eight counts of rape.

The offences took place on various occasions in 2014 at a village in Levuka.

The accused is the complainant's father's cousin.

He has been remanded in custody to await his sentence.

Meanwhile, in another case, the trial of Papua New Guinea national Mathew Gunua will begin before Justice Salesi Temo this morning.

This follows the conclusion of the voir dire hearing yesterday.

Mr Gunua was jointly charged with Binesh Prasad with five counts of murder, one count of arson and one count of damaging property.

Prasad had earlier pleaded guilty to the seven charges and another count of attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody to await his sentencing this Friday.

Mr Gunua's bail has been extended. He will appear in court today.








