Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Group faces court

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

THE trial for 16 people charged with one count of inciting communal antagonism will begin today at the High Court in Lautoka.

Those accused include Tui Nalawa Ratu Epeli Niudamu, Sailasa Malani, Sereima Adidave Rokoadi, Nanise Nagusuca, Waisea Duailima, Isikeli Kabakoro, Laisiasa Mocevakaca, Emosi Toga, Waisake Racaca, Samuela Ligabalavu, Mikaele Gonerara, Josefa Natau, Sulutti Waqalala, Ulaiyasi Tuivono, Apolosi Qaliwawa and Iisapeci Natau.

Ratu Epeli is represented by Lautoka lawyer Kevueli Tunidau, while the rest have engaged Human Rights counsel Aman Ravindra-Singh.

Yesterday, the group appeared before high court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge for voir dire proceedings.

Meanwhile, Mr Singh had also filed a motion for constitutional redress yesterday on behalf of his clients.

In the motion, Mr Singh, challenged the legality of the charge laid against his clients.

Mr Tunidau said he would need more time to discuss the motion filed by Mr Singh as it also had an impact on the Tui Nalawa.

State lawyer Lee Burney argued that the motion had to be filed as a civil matter and not a criminal case.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 55.560952.5609
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45700.4450
NZD 0.67880.6458
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.49390.4769

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Student turned away
  2. $490m drug bust
  3. 'Support Baber'
  4. Rest in Peace Joost
  5. Advice for landlords
  6. A-G tables Bills
  7. Lawyer to visit Sawari
  8. People stranded, unable to reach homes
  9. MP queries follow-up on hospital
  10. Man cops 12 years for raping niece

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)