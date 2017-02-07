Group faces court

/ Front page / News

THE trial for 16 people charged with one count of inciting communal antagonism will begin today at the High Court in Lautoka.

Those accused include Tui Nalawa Ratu Epeli Niudamu, Sailasa Malani, Sereima Adidave Rokoadi, Nanise Nagusuca, Waisea Duailima, Isikeli Kabakoro, Laisiasa Mocevakaca, Emosi Toga, Waisake Racaca, Samuela Ligabalavu, Mikaele Gonerara, Josefa Natau, Sulutti Waqalala, Ulaiyasi Tuivono, Apolosi Qaliwawa and Iisapeci Natau.

Ratu Epeli is represented by Lautoka lawyer Kevueli Tunidau, while the rest have engaged Human Rights counsel Aman Ravindra-Singh.

Yesterday, the group appeared before high court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge for voir dire proceedings.

Meanwhile, Mr Singh had also filed a motion for constitutional redress yesterday on behalf of his clients.

In the motion, Mr Singh, challenged the legality of the charge laid against his clients.

Mr Tunidau said he would need more time to discuss the motion filed by Mr Singh as it also had an impact on the Tui Nalawa.

State lawyer Lee Burney argued that the motion had to be filed as a civil matter and not a criminal case.