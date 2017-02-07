Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Stepfather awaits judgment of his fate

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A STEPFATHER facing charges of raping his stepdaughter at a village on Rotuma will know his fate today when Justice Vinsent Perera delivers his judgment on the case.

The 62-year-old, who is charged with four counts of rape, appeared before Justice Perera at the High Court in Suva last week.

The offence took place on various occasions between 2011 and 2015.

Two assessors had found the accused guilty of the four counts of rape while the third assessor found the accused guilty of one count of rape and not guilty to three counts of rape but guilty of the lesser offence of defilement.

In his summing up, Justice Perera said the complainant in her evidence had said her stepfather would lock her in the house and she would not be allowed to go anywhere.

The complainant, he said, also stated in her evidence that her stepfather treated her as his second wife.

However, he said the accused had denied all these allegations against him and said the complainant had made it up because he was being strict with her and was going to send her to Suva.

The court heard the matter was reported to police in 2015 by the complainant's grandfather when the she informed him that the accused used to touch her indecently.

The accused has been remanded in custody. He will reappear in court today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 55.560952.5609
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45700.4450
NZD 0.67880.6458
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.49390.4769

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Student turned away
  2. $490m drug bust
  3. 'Support Baber'
  4. Rest in Peace Joost
  5. Advice for landlords
  6. A-G tables Bills
  7. Lawyer to visit Sawari
  8. People stranded, unable to reach homes
  9. MP queries follow-up on hospital
  10. Man cops 12 years for raping niece

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)