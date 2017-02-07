Stepfather awaits judgment of his fate

/ Front page / News

A STEPFATHER facing charges of raping his stepdaughter at a village on Rotuma will know his fate today when Justice Vinsent Perera delivers his judgment on the case.

The 62-year-old, who is charged with four counts of rape, appeared before Justice Perera at the High Court in Suva last week.

The offence took place on various occasions between 2011 and 2015.

Two assessors had found the accused guilty of the four counts of rape while the third assessor found the accused guilty of one count of rape and not guilty to three counts of rape but guilty of the lesser offence of defilement.

In his summing up, Justice Perera said the complainant in her evidence had said her stepfather would lock her in the house and she would not be allowed to go anywhere.

The complainant, he said, also stated in her evidence that her stepfather treated her as his second wife.

However, he said the accused had denied all these allegations against him and said the complainant had made it up because he was being strict with her and was going to send her to Suva.

The court heard the matter was reported to police in 2015 by the complainant's grandfather when the she informed him that the accused used to touch her indecently.

The accused has been remanded in custody. He will reappear in court today.