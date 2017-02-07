Fiji Time: 3:40 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fire safety boost

Charlene Lanyon
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

THE National Fire Authority (NFA) has strengthened its fire safety awareness campaign with a $30,000 sponsorship by Tower Insurance (Fiji) Ltd.

The sponsorship was provided to assist the NFA reduce the number of property fires occurring in the country.

NFA chairman Francis Kean said it was discouraging to see statistics on commercial and property fires on the rise.

"The NFA has attended to 19 property fires so far this year, two of which were commercial fires and the statistics do not speak well in relation to some of the basic fire safety precautions that we should be taking in our homes and businesses," he said.

"In the past three years there has been an increase in property fires with 143 in 2014, 127 in 2015 and 147 property fires in 2016.

"We are therefore thankful to Tower Insurance for helping us take the message out to the communities that fire safety is something that should be taken seriously."

Mr Kean said majority of the fires attended to by NFA were caused by electrical faults and children playing with matches.

Tower Insurance general manager Sarah-Jane Wild said the organisation was alarmed at the number of fires occurring in the country and sponsored the campaign in order to make the message available to schools, homes, villages and communities.








