Lawyer to visit Sawari

LAUTOKA-based human rights lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh is planning to travel to Papua New Guinea to return the belongings of Iranian national Loghman Sawari who was deported to PNG last Friday by Immigration Officials.

Mr Ravindra-Singh had been representing Mr Sawari while he was in the country seeking asylum.

Mr Sawari appeared in the Papua New Guinea court yesterday charged with passport-related offences.

"I plan to go to PNG to visit him and also to take across his two bags that are still here with me, at the moment I haven't had any contact with his lawyer, but I can confirm that he has been produced in Court today (yesterday)," Mr Ravidra-Singh said.

Mr Ravindra-Singh said he would also speak with Mr Sawari's PNG-based lawyer.

He said he was still awaiting word from the Immigration Department regarding the situation surrounding his client's deportation.