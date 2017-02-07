Rain brings floods

/ Front page / News

HEAVY and unrelenting rain caused flash floods in many low-lying areas in western Fiji and the weather office has advised that heavy rain will continue over the next few days

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said a flood warning remained in force for low-lying areas and areas adjacent to Rakiraki Town and downstream of Rakiraki station. And a flood alert is in force for low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to all major rivers in the country. People living in these areas should take all the necessary precautions, said Mr Kumar. A tropical disturbance labelled 09F has formed over Fiji.

"TD09F was formed along the active trough of low pressure, which was affecting the northern parts of Fiji over the weekend," he said. "It was located near 21.2 latitude south and 179.7 longitude west or 120 kilometres west-south-west of Ono-i-Lau at 9am (yesterday) morning.

"The associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain band continues to affect the group."

He said land areas in the Lau and Lomaiviti groups should expect strong north-west winds with average speeds of 40km per hour to 55km/hr with gusts of up to 75km/hr and rough seas.