Villagers fear for their lives

VILLAGERS of Nabuna, Tavua, are fearing for their lives and those of their children as continuous rain pounded the Western Division, causing flooding in many low-lying areas.

Alanieta Senibau, 20, said the village was flooded since 3am yesterday.

"Most times you can tell if the waters are going to recede, but right now all we can see is water continuing to rise," she said.

"We haven't been alerted of any evacuation centres yet, but if we need to go out in these conditions then it would have to be by boat."

She added children attending school had remained home.

"Some homes are inundated with water while others aren't, but we are still wary of what will happen when it hits nightfall. That's the scary part because we don't know what will happen."

The village is just on the outskirts of Tavua Town and is no stranger to heavy flooding, having being evacuated after similar flooding last year.