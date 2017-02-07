Fiji Time: 3:38 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Drainage woes lead to flooding

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

DRAINAGE issues could have contributed to flooding at the Nadi bus stand and municipal market yesterday.

Nadi district officer Osea Ravukivuki said while there was not much flooding recorded in the town's main business centre, flooding at the bus stand and market was a usual occurrence.

He said Government was on high alert, monitoring the situation in the flood-prone town.

"There was a slight increase of the water level along the Nadi River," he said. "As for the flooding at the bus stand and market area, there seems to be a drainage issue which causes the flooding. There's about two to three feet of water in these areas, but they are still accessible."

He said most roads in Nadi were open.

"We had only one road reported to be closed and that was Aralevu," Mr Ravukivuki said.

"There hasn't been any evacuation centres opened."

Meanwhile, a significant amount of rain was recorded since Sunday over the group. The Ono-i-Lau station recorded the highest number of rainfall with 199.8 millimetres while Dobuilevu station recorded 148.5mm of water. Nadarivatu came in a close third with 139mm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 55.560952.5609
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45700.4450
NZD 0.67880.6458
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.49390.4769

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Student turned away
  2. $490m drug bust
  3. 'Support Baber'
  4. Rest in Peace Joost
  5. Advice for landlords
  6. A-G tables Bills
  7. Lawyer to visit Sawari
  8. People stranded, unable to reach homes
  9. MP queries follow-up on hospital
  10. Man cops 12 years for raping niece

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)