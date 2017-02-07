Drainage woes lead to flooding

/ Front page / News

DRAINAGE issues could have contributed to flooding at the Nadi bus stand and municipal market yesterday.

Nadi district officer Osea Ravukivuki said while there was not much flooding recorded in the town's main business centre, flooding at the bus stand and market was a usual occurrence.

He said Government was on high alert, monitoring the situation in the flood-prone town.

"There was a slight increase of the water level along the Nadi River," he said. "As for the flooding at the bus stand and market area, there seems to be a drainage issue which causes the flooding. There's about two to three feet of water in these areas, but they are still accessible."

He said most roads in Nadi were open.

"We had only one road reported to be closed and that was Aralevu," Mr Ravukivuki said.

"There hasn't been any evacuation centres opened."

Meanwhile, a significant amount of rain was recorded since Sunday over the group. The Ono-i-Lau station recorded the highest number of rainfall with 199.8 millimetres while Dobuilevu station recorded 148.5mm of water. Nadarivatu came in a close third with 139mm.