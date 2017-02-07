Fiji Time: 3:40 PM on Tuesday 7 February

People stranded, unable to reach homes

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

FLASH flooding in a number of areas in the Western Division left some people stranded and unable to reach their homes yesterday.

Petero Qaliyalewa, 60, a resident of Lubulubu said he was returning from Ba Town and tried to cross the river, but returned fearing for his life.

"I've just returned from town and the current is quite strong now than when I crossed earlier," he said.

"I will have to wait until water levels recede before I try to make my way home again."

A bit further from Lubulubu, several vehicles were stranded at Natawa, Tavua, each waiting for water levels to recede before crossing the Natawa bridge after the river burst its banks yesterday.

Rebecca Tuwai, a resident of Natawa Village, said the sight was common during heavy rain.

"This flooding is the result of heavy rain through the night," she said. "There's a truck that's supposed to bring children back from Natawa Primary School, but it's stuck here because it's risky to cross the flooded bridge. It's safer to wait for water levels to recede because the children's safety is paramount."








