Floods hamper bus services

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

THE heavy rain being experienced in the Northern Division early this week has forced villagers from the province of Macuata to travel across the flooded Nagigi Rd in Labasa to get to work yesterday.

In an interview, Nawiwi villager in Macuata Jovilisi Batibeci said they had been stuck at Nagigi Rd for two hours.

"We left the village around 6am this morning (yesterday) and when we reached here the water level was not that high, but the buses could not cross," he said.

Mr Batibeci said school students and a few women who were on their way to school and work had to return to the village because of the flood.

"This is not the first time we have experienced this flood and nothing has been done to solve this situation from occurring," he said.

"Some of us had to walk across the flooded road because we had been told by the bus driver that another bus would be waiting for us on the other side."

Mr Batibeci said that when they reached the other side of the road, there was no bus and they had to walk another 10 minutes in the rain.

"We managed to catch the bus at the point in Matailabasa, but that was after 10am which was really late," he said.

Another villager Iosefo Koli said he could not go to work it was late.

"I had planned on going to work early this week but the flooded road changed my plans and now I can't go to work but to go back home," he said.

A villager of Lakeba in Saqani, Josefa Mataki, who was also one of the bus passengers said that he left his village around 6am to travel to Labasa.

"I came to do something in town but it's after 10am again and we are still here waiting for the bus to come and pick us."








