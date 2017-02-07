Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Advice for landlords

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

CONSUMER Council of Fiji chief executive officer Premila Kumar has reiterated that all landlords must produce an agreement and receipts of tenancy to tenants because it is compulsory.

This was after complaints were received by this newspaper from some concerned tenants in the North yesterday.

In an interview, Ms Kumar said a spot fine of $2000 would apply if a landlord failed to provide an agreement letter to their tenants.

"Failure to produce an agreement and receipts of tenancy is an offence under Rent Freeze Order 2015," she said.

Ms Kumar said tenants had the responsibility to dema­nd an agreement letter.

"If they stayed in the flat for so long without an agreement that indicates that the consumer was irresponsible," she said. "He or she is expressing or rather using this when an evicti­on notice is given and a responsible consumer would have initially sought assistance."

Ms Kumar said it was compulsory to have a Landlord and Tenancy Agreement because this agreement would have all the terms and conditions of leasing the property and would act as a guide and proof for tenants.

"Moreover, a landlord would need to provide a 30-day written notice to the tenant regardless of tenancy agreement," she said.

"During this period the tenants would be allowed to stay in the flat and would still be liable to pay rent for those 30 days."

Consumers can lodge their complaints with National Consumer Helpline on 155.








