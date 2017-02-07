Parliment Order Paper

/ Front page / News

WHAT'S on in Parliament today:

Order paper:

* Prayer;

* Confirmation of Minutes

* Communications from the Chair;

* Presentation of reports of committees

* Questions;

* Ministerial statements;

* Consideration of Bills;

* The Leader of the Government in Parliament to move - "That the amendments to the Standing Orders of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji, as previously circulated in the Report of the Standing Orders Committee tabled on Monday, 6 February 2017 be approved as recommended and agreed to by the Standing Orders Committee."

SCHEDULE - QUESTIONS

Oral Questions

* 13/2017 Hon. Viliame Gavoka to ask the Minister for Defence and National Security - Can the minister advise this House on the security measures in place to prevent any further smuggling of arms and ammunition into the country.

* 14/2017 Hon. Jiosefa Dulakiverata to ask the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management - Can the minister advise this House what rehabilitation program has been put in place for the TD04F victims.

* 15/2017 Hon. Mikaele Leawere to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts - The ministry's allocation for the year 2016 - 2017 estimates totalled a sum of $3.716 million for Cyclone Rehabilitation under Head 21 Program 2 Activity

3 SEG 10 and Head 21 Programme 3 Activity 1 SEG 10. Can the minister advise this House on the progress and implementation of this rehabilitation program.

* 16/2017 Hon. Alvick Maharaj to ask the Minister for Health and Medical Services - Can the minister inform this House, on why the ministry is employing more Locum doctors.

* 17/2017 Hon. Jilila Kumar to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts - Can the minister provide an update on how the Early Childhood Education Sector has developed in the past 2 years - new establishments, provisions for teachers and resources.

* 18/2017 Hon. Dr Brij Lal to ask the Minister for Health and Medical Services - Can the minister inform this House on how much has the Government used from the Free Medicine Budget in 2016.

* 19/2017 Hon. Samuela Vunivalu to ask the Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment, Infrastructure and Transport - Can the minister update the House on the progress of the rain water harvesting programme.

Written questions 20/2017 Hon. Prof. Biman Prasad to ask the Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts - Would the minister provide the number of students on Toppers Scholarships and other scholarships in respect of each year since 2014 and the monetary value of the scholarships for each year.