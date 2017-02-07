Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Parliament debates commission's work

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

THE Government's silence on the work of the Constitutional Offices Commission dominated the opening debate of the 2017 sitting of the Fijian Parliament yesterday.

Prime Minister and commission chairman Voreqe Bainimarama was questioned by Opposition MP Semesa Karavaki on why there had been no regular updates and advice from the commission relating to its functions and responsibilities.

In his response, Mr Bainimarama rejected the claims made by the Opposition and clearly outlined the commission had been doing its work as mandated in the Constitution.

He said the Opposition was not updated on the work of the commission because its leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa had not attended any meeting of the commission since May 2015.

"It is most disappointing to note the Leader of the Opposition has failed to attend any meeting of the commission since May 2015 and as such, failed to contribute to the deliberations of the commission and to perform on the important duties of the commission as mandated by the Constitution," Mr Bainimarama said.

He also told Parliament that Ro Teimumu's nominee resigned in November 2015 and it was not until last week that she submitted another nominee for appointment to the commission. He said if Ro Teimumu had attended numerous meetings of the commission or had promptly nominated another person to the commission, the Opposition could have got an update.

"The commission has always provided updates to all Fijians through prompt media statements on the appointments made by the President on the advice of the commission to every single one of the these Constitutional offices."

Ro Teimumu said she had not attended any meeting as stated by Mr Bainimarama because there was no democracy in the way the commission operated.

She claimed the Opposition had no say in the appointments and everything was just a rubber stamp.

Ro Teimumu said she would only consider returning to the commission if it functioned in a democratic manner.








