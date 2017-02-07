Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

Beachcomber heard this tale about how some people are trying to beat the heat and humidity levels in the Capital City.

There was this bit about how Mr Smart Aleck who was headed for some work in another part of the city yesterday, would stop over inside airconditioned shops along the way to his destination. It was about cooling himself down a wee bit before he continued his journey. No one noticed him. If they did, he made sure he looked busy browsing through items on sale and put on his "interested" face expression.

At one particular shop, Mr Smart Aleck was enjoying the cool environment when he accidentally knocked over a few items which were on display.

Luckily, nothing was damaged but the incident did annoy the attendants who had to put the items back in place!

Understandably, he made a quick getaway before anyone charged him for something!