MP queries follow-up on hospital

NATIONAL Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad yesterday questioned Health Minister Rosy Akbar on whether she would look at reviewing the "shoddy work" done by Chinese contractors at the new Navua Hospital which lack basic facilities such as kitchen.

Prof Prasad asked Ms Akbar whether the respective Fijian ministries supervised the whole construction and whether it met the standard requirements of any hospital in the country.

In response, Ms Akbar said her office was meeting the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Economy, the Chinese Government and the construction company to see how to progress.

Ms Akbar outlined there was no timeframe as to when the refurbishment of the hospital kitchen would be complete.

"That (no kitchen at new hospital) is not disrupting our services in terms of catering for our patients.

"The catering services are still being done from the old Navua hospital and we are progressing with works because this project was funded under the aid project of the Chinese Government."