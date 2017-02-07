Fiji Time: 3:39 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

MP queries follow-up on hospital

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

NATIONAL Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad yesterday questioned Health Minister Rosy Akbar on whether she would look at reviewing the "shoddy work" done by Chinese contractors at the new Navua Hospital which lack basic facilities such as kitchen.

Prof Prasad asked Ms Akbar whether the respective Fijian ministries supervised the whole construction and whether it met the standard requirements of any hospital in the country.

In response, Ms Akbar said her office was meeting the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Economy, the Chinese Government and the construction company to see how to progress.

Ms Akbar outlined there was no timeframe as to when the refurbishment of the hospital kitchen would be complete.

"That (no kitchen at new hospital) is not disrupting our services in terms of catering for our patients.

"The catering services are still being done from the old Navua hospital and we are progressing with works because this project was funded under the aid project of the Chinese Government."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 55.560952.5609
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45700.4450
NZD 0.67880.6458
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.49390.4769

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Student turned away
  2. $490m drug bust
  3. 'Support Baber'
  4. Rest in Peace Joost
  5. Advice for landlords
  6. A-G tables Bills
  7. Lawyer to visit Sawari
  8. People stranded, unable to reach homes
  9. MP queries follow-up on hospital
  10. Man cops 12 years for raping niece

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)