Fiji Time: 3:40 PM on Tuesday 7 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM: Do not politicise COP23 presidency

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, February 07, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on political leaders and parliamentarians not to politicise Fiji's presidency of the United Nations Conference of Parties 23rd (COP 23) meeting in Bonn, Germany, in November this year.

In a ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said the call by political party leaders that he should not be travelling the world talking to leaders on climate change, and leaving the task to Fijian diplomats, showed the lack of knowledge of the Opposition.

"The leader of the National Federation Party (NFP) issued a statement questioning the priority I am giving to COP 23," Mr Bainimarama said.

He told Parliament that in Prof Prasad's strange view of the world, he was spending time on something that the NFP leader did not think was important.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64360.6246
JPY 55.560952.5609
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45700.4450
NZD 0.67880.6458
AUD 0.64550.6205
USD 0.49390.4769

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Student turned away
  2. $490m drug bust
  3. 'Support Baber'
  4. Rest in Peace Joost
  5. Advice for landlords
  6. A-G tables Bills
  7. Lawyer to visit Sawari
  8. People stranded, unable to reach homes
  9. MP queries follow-up on hospital
  10. Man cops 12 years for raping niece

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Tough going Monday (06 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)