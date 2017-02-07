PM: Do not politicise COP23 presidency

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during break outside Parliament yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on political leaders and parliamentarians not to politicise Fiji's presidency of the United Nations Conference of Parties 23rd (COP 23) meeting in Bonn, Germany, in November this year.

In a ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said the call by political party leaders that he should not be travelling the world talking to leaders on climate change, and leaving the task to Fijian diplomats, showed the lack of knowledge of the Opposition.

"The leader of the National Federation Party (NFP) issued a statement questioning the priority I am giving to COP 23," Mr Bainimarama said.

He told Parliament that in Prof Prasad's strange view of the world, he was spending time on something that the NFP leader did not think was important.