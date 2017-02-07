A-G tables Bills

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government, Urban Development, Housing and Environment Hon. Praveen Kumar, and opposition MP Biman Prasad in discussion during break at Parliament yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Government is to use its numbers to push urgent matters in Parliament on five important Bills.

On the resumption of the House yesterday, the Government used Standing Order 51 to fast-track and serve notice that it intended to proceed without delay on five Bills.

The Bills are:

* Public Order Amendment Bill 2017;

* Financial Transaction Reporting Amendment Bill 2017;

* Workmen's Compensation Amendment Bill 2017;

* Value-added Tax Amendment Bill 2017; and

* Electoral Amendment Bill 2017.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum moved the motion for the Bills to be considered without delay and debated during this week's sitting. The amendment to the Public Order Act tabled by Mr Sayed-Khaiyum proposes to remove the requirement for a permit when organising or convening a meeting or procession in a public place.

The current Public Order Act 1969 requires any person who wishes to organise or convene a meeting or procession in a public place to apply for a permit from the relevant divisional police commander.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum told Parliament while there would no longer be any requirement for a permit for a meeting in a public place, a permit would still be required for a meeting that was organised or convened in a public park or on a public road.

He said the restriction to having permits for meetings only in public parks and public roads ensured that the safety, security and interests of others who used the parks and roads, were not affected.

Contrary to the definition of public place, the proposed definition of public park and public road in the Bill only refer to any highway, public street, public road, public park or garden, any sea beach, river bank, public bridge, wharf, jetty, lane, footway, square, court, alley or passage whether a thoroughfare or not.

"The Bill also proposes the powers conferred on the commissioner of police or any divisional police commander under section 9 (2) of the Act to prohibit any procession, meeting or assembly in any public or private place or to direct any procession, meeting or assembly in any such place to disperse."

"Madam Speaker, anyone who knows about international diplomacy, anyone who knows these negotiations, knows that they are conducted leader-to-leader."

He said the statements by Prof Prasad and other Opposition figures demonstrated their lack of knowledge and lack of understanding of the immense challenge before us.

Prof Prasad said he wanted Fiji to succeed in leading COP 23.

"He (PM) should stop saying to the Opposition that we have little knowledge about certain things when it is of national importance," Prof Prasad said.

"What we are saying is this that the Government must come out very clearly, openly, in a transparent manner and put out a plan which the PM did in his statement today (yesterday)."

He said the Paris Agreement required Fiji to consult, involve community groups and private sector, which the PM has not done yet.

Prof Prasad said presiding over COP 23 was not an easy task.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said police could still stop a meeting if inciteful comments were made.

The principle Act was amended in 2012 and 2014 by a decree.

The amendment to the Financial Transaction Reporting Amendment Bill 2017 which is Fiji's key legal safeguard against money laundering and terrorism financing proposes to allow the minister to prescribe penalties in regulations made under the Act of a fine not more than $150,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years, or to both.

On the Workmen's Compensation Bill, the proposed amendment to the Act is to make worker-friendly provisions and to better facilitate the making of compensation workers in the case of injury or claims by death,

The Value Added Tax Amendment Bill 2017 proposes to address two issues.

The first is the update of the concession codes under section 14(4A) with the new concession codes in the Customs Tariff Act 1986 and the second is the introduction of new provisions to allow Fijians engaged in the supply or construction of residential accommodation accumulating a gross turnover of less than $100,000 to be able to register and claim for valued added tax (VAT) refunds.

Amendment to the Electoral Amendment Bill 2017 proposes to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the electoral processes and procedures.

If the Bill is enacted, it would allow the Fijian Elections Office time to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements in preparation for the next general elections in 2018.

The Opposition objected to the Bills, saying it should be referred to relevant parliamentary standing committees.