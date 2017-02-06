A-G proposes to scrap permit to meet in public

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum outside Parliament today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 7:55PM THE Fijian Government has proposed amendments to the Public Order Act 1969 where individuals would no longer require a permit when organising or convening a meeting or procession in a public place.

The amendments were tabled in Parliament today through the Public Order Amendment Bill by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Under the current Act, any person who wishes to organise or convene a meeting or procession in a public place must apply for a permit from the relevant Divisional Police Commander.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum, who used Standing Order 51 to fast-track the Bill, said although there would no longer be any requirement for a permit for a meeting in a public place, a permit would still be required for a meeting that was organised or convened in a public park or on a public road.

The Bill is to be debated by Parliament this week.