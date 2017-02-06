Fiji Time: 8:23 PM on Monday 6 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP23 an honour: PM Bainimarama

LICE MOVONO
Monday, February 06, 2017

Update: 5:23PM FIJI'S presidency of the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) was today formally presented to Parliament, paving the way for Government support of the event.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the formal notification to the house this morning and said the duty was a "tremendous honour and the tremendous opportunity ... to lead the world".

Mr Bainimarama, who officially began preparatory works with the visit of a delegation from the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said the "mission" as he called it, was the "biggest and most important task that we have been given in almost half a century as an independent nation".

"The world is looking to Fiji to maintain the momentum that was set by the Paris Agreement at the end of 2015 for substantial cuts in the carbon emissions that are causing global warming," Mr Bainimarama told Parliament today.

COP23 will be organised by Fiji, presided by Mr Bainimarama and hosted at the headquarters of the UNFCCC Secretariat in Bonn, Germany from November 6-17, 2017.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64100.6220
JPY 55.905852.9058
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough going
  2. Couple taken in by police
  3. Sawari in PNG prison
  4. Flash floods: Vehicles stranded at Natawa
  5. Flash floods force Rakiraki Town closure
  6. Cama says Fiji team will regroup and return
  7. People urged to restrict movement in flooded areas
  8. Senior superintendents step up
  9. Fund invests $181m
  10. Food served hot to Navua patients: Akbar

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)