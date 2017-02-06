COP23 an honour: PM Bainimarama

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Parliament today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:23PM FIJI'S presidency of the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) was today formally presented to Parliament, paving the way for Government support of the event.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the formal notification to the house this morning and said the duty was a "tremendous honour and the tremendous opportunity ... to lead the world".

Mr Bainimarama, who officially began preparatory works with the visit of a delegation from the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said the "mission" as he called it, was the "biggest and most important task that we have been given in almost half a century as an independent nation".

"The world is looking to Fiji to maintain the momentum that was set by the Paris Agreement at the end of 2015 for substantial cuts in the carbon emissions that are causing global warming," Mr Bainimarama told Parliament today.

COP23 will be organised by Fiji, presided by Mr Bainimarama and hosted at the headquarters of the UNFCCC Secretariat in Bonn, Germany from November 6-17, 2017.