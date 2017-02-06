Fiji Time: 8:23 PM on Monday 6 February

Workers stranded in Macuata; roads flooded

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, February 06, 2017

Update: 5:18PM PASSENGERS from various villagers in the province of Macuata walked a few miles to get to work this morning.

There was a total of more than 100 passengers from four buses that stopped over at Nagigi roads in Labasa because of flooded roads caused by the heavy rain.

Nawiwi villager in Macuata Jovilisi Batibeci said a few of them braved the flood and crossed the road in Nagigi just so they could get to work.

"The buses had to stop and transport children and women back to their respective villagers due to the floods caused by the heavy rain," Mr Batibeci said.








