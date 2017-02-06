FEA: Lightning caused Sunday outage

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FEA acting CEO Bobby Naimawi, left, says the lightning strike affected the main 132,000 volt transmission lines. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:14PM THE Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) has explained the power outage experienced in the Western Division and parts of the Central Division yesterday morning saying it was caused by lighting strikes.

FEA acting CEO Bobby Naimawi said the lighting strike caused the outage at 1:10am, subsequently affecting power supply to the two divisions in Viti Levu.

"This lightning strike affected the main 132,000 volts transmission line from Wailoa to Cunningham in Suva and Wailoa to Vuda in Lautoka," Mr Naimawi said in a statement.

"Power restoration to the affected areas in the Central Division was fully restored by 1:43am and the Western Division power supply was fully normalised by 3:40am."