Fiji third on points table

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Playmaker Jerry Tuwai tries to break the France defence during their last pool match in Sydney. Tuwai was the lone Fijian player selected in the Sydney 7s dream team. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 4:49PM FIJI'S national 7s rugby team is placed third on the points standing after four tournaments in the HSBC World Sevens Series.

The Gareth Baber-coached side is 21 points behind leaders South Africa and four points behind second positioned England.

There are six more tournaments remaining for the season.

Fiji will be hoping South Africa gets the least points from the remaining tournament and they will have to target to win.

Meanwhile, Jerry Tuwai was the lone Fijian player who was selected in the Sydney 7s dream team over the weekend.