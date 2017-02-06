Consultations to celebrate women's resilience

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image femLINKpacific's executive producer-director Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls says femLINK has been focused on post-TC Winston recovery and relief. Picture: SUPPLIED/FWRM

Update: 4:38PM THE voices of 4320 women will be heard this week when 80 women representing them will meet at three consultations on 'Celebrating Resilience and Defining Economic Security'.

Organised by femLINKpacific, the series of national consultations will involve women leaders who represent rural women, youth, diverse sexual orientation, diverse gender identity and expression women living with disabilities.

The consultations are part of femLINK's preparatory work towards the Commission on the Status of Women in March.

Sharon Bhagwan Rolls, executive producer-director of femLINKpacific said the three consultations, funded by the Australian government, International Women's Development Agency (IWDA) and ActionAid Australia would be held on February 9 in Suva, February 14-16 in Lautoka, and February 21-23 in Labasa.

"This is an opportunity to meet as women leaders who participate in our monthly district level convenings, or belong to ally and partner organisations, to not just discuss development priorities but consider the priorities in the context of human security as well as disaster preparedness and response," Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said.

She said femLINKpacific's major focus in the past year had been on TC Winston.

"While there were also changes to the national budget cycle as well, the women leaders from across Fiji highlighted the inter-linkages between women?s human security priorities and the DRR and humanitarian agenda."

Over the span of three weeks when the series of consultations will take place, the women leaders make policy recommendations they see as critical for their communities.

"Recommendations that are not only defined and informed by women's lived realities, but also by existing government commitments such as the Convention for the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Women's Plan of Action (2010-2019) and the National Gender Policy (2014).

"One of the concrete outcomes of the consultations will be 18 episodes of femLINKpacific's web series and FemTALK89FM radio programme 'Radio with Pictures in the Field'."

Another output is the launch of a documentary produced by femLINKpacific with funding from UN Women which discusses safe access to education for women, since TC Winston.