Resort raises $70k for new classrooms

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Regional senior Education officer West Setareki Rika, Tui Conua Ratu Luke Tawake and Outrigger Fiji GM Peter Hopgood at the groundbreaking ceremony at Conua District School. Picture: MARGARET WISE

Update: 3:47PM OUTRIGGER Fiji Beach Resort guests raised a whopping $70,000 to enable the construction of two new classrooms at Conua District School in Sigatoka.

This morning, the resort held a ground breaking ceremony and construction work began immediately thereafter.

Regional Education officer West Setareki Rika was the chief guest at the event.

The resort has invested heavily in the school over the past seven years, building a new library, computer labs, community hall and a kindergarten.

Mr Rika said the country needed more partnerships such as this, where the community made a commitment to the education of their children, backed by visionary businesses like Outrigger.