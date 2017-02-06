Fiji Time: 8:23 PM on Monday 6 February

Resort raises $70k for new classrooms

MARGARET WISE
Monday, February 06, 2017

Update: 3:47PM OUTRIGGER Fiji Beach Resort guests raised a whopping $70,000 to enable the construction of two new classrooms at Conua District School in Sigatoka.

This morning, the resort held a ground breaking ceremony and construction work began immediately thereafter.

Regional Education officer West Setareki Rika was the chief guest at the event. 

The resort has invested heavily in the school over the past seven years, building a new library, computer labs, community hall and a kindergarten.

Mr Rika said the country needed more partnerships such as this, where the community made a commitment to the education of their children, backed by visionary businesses like Outrigger.








