Update: 3:36PM VILLAGERS of Somosomo in Taveuni on Vanua Levu will now be able to have more information about the final version of the village bylaw and what it contains.

This after a team from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs began the first day of village bylaw consultation in the chiefly village today.

The consultation will enable villagers to know more about the village bylaws and their definitions.

The iTaukei Affairs team will be touring the Northern Division this week.