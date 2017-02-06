Fiji Time: 8:23 PM on Monday 6 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call for Fijian COP23 logo

LICE MOVONO
Monday, February 06, 2017

Update: 3:21PM FIJIAN artwork will grace every significant communication material about climate change in the next few months.

This is part of Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama holding presidency of the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) to be held in Bonn, Germany in November later this year.

"We look forward to receiving your submissions and working together to help make Fijian history," the Government said in a statement issued by the Department of Information.

In a call for designs advertised on social media earlier today by the Department of Information, Fijian artists are asked to create the look of the COP23 secretariat.

"Fiji needs the creative and ingenuity of the Fijian people to make our presidency a success. So we are calling on interested individuals and organisations to submit ideas and design proposals for Fiji's COP23 logo."

The COP23 secretariat wants a design which is "designed simply and be able to clearly convey a message in a large and small format" and asks artists to not be overly detailed or complex.

While the design must capture a unique historical aspect of Fijian life, it does not need to relate directly to climate change or to emissions reduction.

Artists must design the logo in four colours or less and be clearly visible when used in monochrome format.

The secretariat calls on Fijian artists to create a logo which is symbolic of Fiji when used in the international context but at the same time be self-explanatory.

The due date for the competition is close of business on February 24.

More information can be obtained by contacting the COP23 secretariat on COP23logo@gmail.com or calling 3301506/9905979.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64100.6220
JPY 55.905852.9058
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough going
  2. Couple taken in by police
  3. Sawari in PNG prison
  4. Flash floods: Vehicles stranded at Natawa
  5. Flash floods force Rakiraki Town closure
  6. Cama says Fiji team will regroup and return
  7. People urged to restrict movement in flooded areas
  8. Senior superintendents step up
  9. Fund invests $181m
  10. Food served hot to Navua patients: Akbar

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)