Call for Fijian COP23 logo

+ Enlarge this image Information on the design submission. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:21PM FIJIAN artwork will grace every significant communication material about climate change in the next few months.

This is part of Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama holding presidency of the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP23) to be held in Bonn, Germany in November later this year.

"We look forward to receiving your submissions and working together to help make Fijian history," the Government said in a statement issued by the Department of Information.

In a call for designs advertised on social media earlier today by the Department of Information, Fijian artists are asked to create the look of the COP23 secretariat.

"Fiji needs the creative and ingenuity of the Fijian people to make our presidency a success. So we are calling on interested individuals and organisations to submit ideas and design proposals for Fiji's COP23 logo."

The COP23 secretariat wants a design which is "designed simply and be able to clearly convey a message in a large and small format" and asks artists to not be overly detailed or complex.

While the design must capture a unique historical aspect of Fijian life, it does not need to relate directly to climate change or to emissions reduction.

Artists must design the logo in four colours or less and be clearly visible when used in monochrome format.

The secretariat calls on Fijian artists to create a logo which is symbolic of Fiji when used in the international context but at the same time be self-explanatory.

The due date for the competition is close of business on February 24.

More information can be obtained by contacting the COP23 secretariat on COP23logo@gmail.com or calling 3301506/9905979.