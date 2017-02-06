Fiji Time: 8:23 PM on Monday 6 February

Doctors to be recruited from overseas: Akbar

LITIA CAVA
Monday, February 06, 2017

Update: 3:15PM FIJI'S Ministry of Health is working on recruiting specialised doctors from overseas.

However, Health Minister Rosy Akbar could not confirm the number of specialised doctors that would be absorbed in the system. 

In an interview today, Ms Akbar highlighted the need to fill in the positions of medical practitioners that were still vacant in the ministry.

"This is a priority for us in terms of upgrading our service delivery," she said.

The Government has allocated $8.8million to recruit more doctors and nurses as allocated in the 2016-2017 Budget.








