+ Enlarge this image Residents of Korovuto in Nadi returning home today as flash floods are being experienced in the Western Division. Picture: MARGARET WISE

Update: 3:09PM NADI'S bus stand and market area is under two to three feet of water.

District officer Osea Ravukivuki said apart from the flooding at the market and bus station, no other major flooding had been recorded.

He said all road access remained open except for Aralevu Road, which had been closed.

He added there was a slight increase to the Nadi River level and they would continue to monitor the situation at the flood prone town.